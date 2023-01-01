Clash of Skulls is a tower defense game where you try to prevent enemies from destroying your base by deploying various types of units. Face a dangerous horde of evil creatures that intend to invade your lands. Combine and level up your units to have the upper hand and increase your damage output. Once you've taken care of the defense part, you can start planning your attacks to take over your enemy's territory. Hire skeleton warriors with blades, spears, scythes, explosives, battering rams, and much more... Go ahead and try it. Clash of Skulls rules!Use your cursor to navigate and Left Mouse Button to select and deploy units.Clash of Skulls is created by Beedo Games. Play their other action-packed games on Poki: Base Defense, Mafia Wars, Dark Boy, Clash Of Armour, Clash of Tanks, Jelly Sokoban, Swingers, Blocky Snakes and Tanko.io.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Clash of Skulls. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.