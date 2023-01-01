Base Defense is a tower defense game where you try to prevent enemies from destroying your base by deploying various types of weapons. These weapons are fully upgradeable with the gold coins and metal you can scrap from fallen enemies. Make sure to purchase new equipment when they are available such as gunners, sentries, triple shooters and even throwing axes! It is very fun to watch your machine minions do all the work while you plan your tactics. Go ahead and give Base Defense a try!Use your cursor to navigate and Left Mouse Button to select and deploy weapons.Base Defense is created by Beedo Games. Check out their other games Mafia Wars, Blocky Snakes, Clash of Tanks, Swingers, Tanko.io and Jelly Sokoban on Poki!

Website: poki.com

