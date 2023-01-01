Base Defense 2 is a tower defense game where your objective is to deploy various types of weapons to protect your base from hordes of enemies. Start by dragging your units and dropping them on the game field. Your units will attack incoming enemies automatically. All you have to do is control the order and the placement of the units. You'll loot the enemies you defeat, so you can spend your earnings on improving your units or getting new ones such as gunners, sentries, turrets, and more. Don't forget to upgrade and boost your defenses for a stronger defense! How many phases of enemies can your base survive?Drag your units and drop them on the highlighted tile to place them. Your units will attack incoming enemies automatically. If you'd like to upgrade a unit, tap on it and use the upgrade button in the pop-up menu.Base Defense 2 is created by Beedo Games. Play their other action-packed strategy games on Poki: Pirate Defense, Call of Tanks, Base Defense, Blocky Snakes, Clash Of Armour, Clash of Skulls, Clash of Tanks, Dark Boy, Jelly Sokoban, Mafia Wars, Swingers, and Tanko.ioYou can play Base Defense 2 for free on Poki.Base Defense 2 can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

