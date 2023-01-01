Chicken Merge is a merge game with tower defense elements in which your objective is to deploy numerous chickens to protect your base from hordes of enemies. You can train and improve your chicken units and make them stronger. Simply drag and drop identical chickens to fuse them into a stronger chicken. Then drag the new chicken onto the defense lines. Repeat this process until all of your guardian chickens are strong enough to defend your base from all sorts of enemies! The stronger you get, the better upgrades and weapons you can unlock to improve your arsenal. Share Chicken Merge with your friends and find out who can build the strongest coop!Drag and drop identical chickens to fuse them into a stronger chicken. Repeat this process until all of your guardian chickens are strong enough to defend your base.Chicken Merge is created by Beedo Games. Play their other action-packed strategy games on Poki: Base Defense 2, Pirate Defense, Call of Tanks, Base Defense, Blocky Snakes, Clash Of Armour, Clash of Skulls, Clash of Tanks, Dark Boy, Jelly Sokoban, Mafia Wars, Swingers, and Tanko.ioYou can play Chicken Merge for free on Poki.Chicken Merge can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Chicken Merge. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.