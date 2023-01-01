Crossy Road is an arcade game created by Hipster Whale with the gameplay similar to the classic Frogger game. In Crossy Road you have to dodge traffic, hop across logs, sidestep trains and collect coins. Make sure you don’t stay still for too long or you’re toast! Each Crossy Road game nets you coins which can be used to unlock exciting new characters.Only on Poki you can play Crossy Road exclusively online for free in the browser. Looking for more games to play? Check out our Popular Games page.Use the arrow keys to move sideways or forward. Don't stand in the way of upcoming cars, or other incoming objects.

Website: poki.com

