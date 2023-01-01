Superbike Hero is a sports game where you race your bike through opponents to finish in first place. You get to ride in countries all over Europe and Middle East such as England, Spain, Italy and Qatar. Drive through your opponents at full speed and remember to slow down at turns. Make sure to collect coins and boosts as well, so that you could spend them on more upgrades like speed, momentum, stability and stamina. Get ready to enjoy this exciting motorcycle game!Lean left - A or Left arrow key Lean right - D or Right arrow keySuperbike Hero is created by b10b, a Canadian game development company that offers free-to-play browser games with arcade-style gameplay at their core. Play their other game Stock Car Hero on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Superbike Hero. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.