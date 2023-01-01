Stock Car Hero is a sports game where you're a car racer and your goal is to reach the finish line before your opponents. Start your career as an underdog and slowly become the best driver you can be: Pick up the gold coins to spend them on cool upgrades later on. Don't forget to drive over golden arrows for a temporary speed boost! Is your need for speed insatiable? Then you'll love Stock Car Hero.Lean left - A or Left arrow key Lean right - D or Right arrow keyStock Car Hero is created by b10b, a Canadian game development company that offers free-to-play browser games with arcade-style gameplay at their core. Play their exciting game Superbike Hero on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Stock Car Hero. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.