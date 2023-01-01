TinyTownRacing
poki.com
TinyTownRacing is a 3D driving game where you try and avoid hitting other cars in busy traffic. Steer your car left and right to avoid all the obstacles in the map. Collect golden coins that are scattered around to upgrade and customize your car with unique shiny new skins. You will accelerate the more you drive, so this game will put your reflexes to the test! How long can you go in TinyTownRacing without crashing? Can you unlock every skin in the game?Go left - A or Left arrow keyGo right - D or Right arrow keyTinyTownRacing was created by VKrishna, a game developer based in India. This is their first game on Poki!
