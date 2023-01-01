Zombie Derby: Blocky Roads is an action game that combines driving with zombies and destruction. The dangerous post-apocalyptic world is crawling with zombies and only the bravest and most experienced drivers and the toughest survivors will still be left standing. Go on a zombie-killing spree on your car and clear your path of debris and enemies. You must pay attention to your fuel level or your car will fail in mid-level. Earn money and spend your money on new brutal cars, big guns, and vehicle optimizations. Go ahead and give it a play! Can you finish all the stages with 3 stars?Accelerate - W / UpShoot Gun - SpacebarUse Nitro - Left ShiftTilt Forward/Backward - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysZombie Derby: Blocky Roads is created by Brinemedia. Check out their other action-packed games on Poki: Zombie Derby, Zombie Derby 2 and Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival

Website: poki.com

