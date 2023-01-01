WebCatalogWebCatalog
Angry Zombie

Angry Zombie

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Angry Zombie app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Angry Zombie is a crazy 2d shooter game. You are a zombie on a platform and humans and bears are attacking you from left and right! Shoot them by walking in their direction with your gun pointed at them. To make the playing field even more hectic, you are being bombed with meteorites and people falling from the sky. Try to set a new highscore and you will be rewarded with weapon-upgrades along the way. Grab the stars that are falling from the sky to gain some extra points, the bigger the star, the more points you'll get. What is your highscore?Walk and shoot left - left arrow Walk and shoot right - right arrowAngry Zombie is created by Aron Sommer. He is also known for Supergun and Eagle Ride.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Angry Zombie. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival

Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival

poki.com

Zombie Siege Outbreak

Zombie Siege Outbreak

poki.com

Restricted Zone

Restricted Zone

poki.com

Zombie Derby

Zombie Derby

poki.com

Cat Gunner: Super Zombie Shoot

Cat Gunner: Super Zombie Shoot

poki.com

Eagle Ride

Eagle Ride

poki.com

Gun Fu: Stickman 2

Gun Fu: Stickman 2

poki.com

Supergun

Supergun

poki.com

Zombie Derby: Blocky Roads

Zombie Derby: Blocky Roads

poki.com

Zombie Outbreak Arena

Zombie Outbreak Arena

poki.com

Smoots Pinball Zombie

Smoots Pinball Zombie

poki.com

Bubble Shots

Bubble Shots

poki.com