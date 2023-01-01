Laborer 2 is a skill-based stickman shooting game created by ANV Games. You are a tired laborer who is sick of carrying boxes, so now you just destroy them using a variety of guns. Use your mouse to aim and shoot at falling boxes, and earn money for it. Spend the cash you've earned on amazing new weapon skins, clothes, and power-ups. Lay boredom to rest with Laborer 2!Shoot - LMB (Left mouse button)Move - WASD or Arrow keysLaborer 2 was created by ANV Games. This is their first game here on Poki!

Website: poki.com

