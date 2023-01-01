Eagle Ride is a fast paced skill game. You are on the back of an eagle flying your way through the woods. Make sure not to crash into trees or other pillars as your bird won't survive. Make your way through the trees and set a high score! There are three modes you can choose from: classic, crazy and hardcore. You can collect gems in order to unlock a special ability for your eagle. The game features an up tempo soundtrack that matches the fast paced action on the screen. Can you set a high score?Steer left - left arrow Steer right - right arrowEagle Ride is created by Aron Sommer, who is also known for his games Supergun and Angry Zombie on Poki.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Eagle Ride. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.