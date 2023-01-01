WebCatalogWebCatalog
Crazy Platez

Crazy Platez

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Crazy Platez app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Crazy Platez is a wacky driving game created by Aesthetician Labs where you're in charge of delivering food to the hungry homes and businesses of Rochester! But Crazy Platez is anything but your typical driving game. With crazy driving mechanics and a retro arcade design, Crazy Platez will test your steering skills and more. Follow each level's driver instructions in order to move on to the next level. Play Crazy Platez on Poki in your browser on desktop for free today.  Controls: Left/right arrow keys - Steer left/right About the creator: Crazy Platez is created by Aesthetician Labs, based in Rochester, NY. They are also the creators of Udder.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Crazy Platez. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

GoBattle

GoBattle

poki.com

Extreme Off Road Cars 3: Cargo

Extreme Off Road Cars 3: Cargo

poki.com

Electric Highway

Electric Highway

poki.com

Yeah Bunny!

Yeah Bunny!

poki.com

Kingpin Bowling

Kingpin Bowling

poki.com

TinyTownRacing

TinyTownRacing

poki.com

Udder

Udder

poki.com

Eagle Ride

Eagle Ride

poki.com

Slalom Hero

Slalom Hero

poki.com

Slopey

Slopey

poki.com

Go Kart Go! Ultra!

Go Kart Go! Ultra!

poki.com

Desert Worms

Desert Worms

poki.com