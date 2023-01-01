Crazy Platez is a wacky driving game created by Aesthetician Labs where you're in charge of delivering food to the hungry homes and businesses of Rochester! But Crazy Platez is anything but your typical driving game. With crazy driving mechanics and a retro arcade design, Crazy Platez will test your steering skills and more. Follow each level's driver instructions in order to move on to the next level. Play Crazy Platez on Poki in your browser on desktop for free today. Controls: Left/right arrow keys - Steer left/right About the creator: Crazy Platez is created by Aesthetician Labs, based in Rochester, NY. They are also the creators of Udder.

Website: poki.com

