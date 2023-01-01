WebCatalogWebCatalog
Freeway Fury is a car-hopping arcade game created by Serius Games. In this action-packed game, you are right in the middle of Carmageddon. Drive fast and furiously, confuse oncoming traffic, hit other cars and jump between cars to earn points. You can form chains to perform stunts in style and maximize your points. Make sure not to damage your car too much, otherwise you will die in the explosion. You have a limited amount of lives, so be careful in this chaotic concrete jungle. Can you finish Freeway Fury in record time?Steer - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysNitro - W or Up arrow keyGet on the roof - S or Down arrow keyHop on another car - A/D or Left/Right arrow keys (While on the roof)Get in the new car - S or Down arrow key (After jumping on another car)Freeway Fury is created by Serius Games. Play their other games on Poki: G-Switch, G-Switch 2 and G-Switch 3.

