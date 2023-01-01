Cartoon Racers: North Pole is a 3D car racing game created by Brain Software. With stunning graphics that will impress everyone regardless of whether or not they like driving, Cartoon Racers mixes the most fun elements of realistic racing with over-the-top, winter-themed arenas. If you're a fan of colorful cars and icy roads, this is the perfect game for you. Are you ready to enjoy the thrill of driving down a virtual snowy hill?Gas - Up arrow keySteer - Left and Right arrow keysBack - Down arrow keyReset - HCartoon Racers: North Pole is created by Brain Software. Play their other games on Poki: Fortride: Open World, Extreme Off Road Cars 3: Cargo, Monster Truck Shadow Racer, Just Park It 12, and 2 Player City Racing

Website: poki.com

