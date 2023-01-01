Monster Truck Torment is a 3D racing game developed by Brain Software. Balance your driving in dark but visually stunning arenas to demonstrate your skills. In this exciting game, you'll enjoy arcade-style gameplay, but also see refreshing new mechanics. From car customization to physics-defying stunts, this game has everything. Jump in your monstrous truck and show everyone how it's done!Drive and balance - WASD or Arrow keysBrake - Space barNitro - ShiftMonster Truck Torment was created by Brain Software. They have other exciting racing and sports games on Poki: Fortride: Open World, 2 Player City Racing, Just Park It 12, Extreme Off Road Cars, GP Moto Racing and Car Drift Racers 2.

