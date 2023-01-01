WebCatalogWebCatalog
Just Park It 12 is the twelfth installment of the classic car parking series. Drive an enormous truck through narrow streets filled with obstacles and congested traffic. Pass through the traffic without crashing the truck, and park at the right spot and complete all the meticulously designed tracks that resemble real-life situations. Can you prove that you are the best at parking vehicles?How to play:Park your vehicle without losing all your health. Brake - Space key Drive - Arrow keysAbout the creator:Just Park It 12 is created by Brain Software. Check out their other games on Poki: Fortride: Open World, Extreme Off Road Cars, Monster Truck Shadow Racer, 2 Player City Racing, Extreme Off Road Cars 3: Cargo and Just Park It 11.

