2 Player City Racing 2

2 Player City 2 Racing is a 3D car racing game created by Brain Software. Compete against other racers on the streets of the largely deserted city. Collect coins on your way to buy new cooler vehicles, like a fascinating sports car or a huge garbage truck, and try to win race after race. If you're excited by the thought of driving at high speeds through the city, simulate that feeling in 2 Player City Racing! Can you beat all your opponents to the finish line and watch them eat your dust?Drive - Arrow keysSpecial - Space barReset - RDrive - ESDF keysSpecial - Left shiftReset - M2 Player City Racing 2 is created by Brain Software. Play their other casual games on Poki: Fortride: Open World, 2 Player City Racing, Just Park It 12, Extreme Off Road Cars and Car Drift Racers 2

Website: poki.com

