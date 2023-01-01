Real Simulator: Monster Truck is a 3D simulation game where you can drive monster trucks in a variety of maps. You can enjoy the thrill of realistic driving in an open world environment. There are 10 monster trucks and 4 maps: Forest, Desert, Hill, and Moon. There is also racing mode to compete with AI, and a stunt mode to drive monster trucks on amazing roads. There are 12 levels in racing and stunt modes each, totalling to 24. You will spend the money you've earned by purchasing new cars and improving the existing ones. What are you waiting for? Get onto a monster truck and prove your driving skills!Real Simulator: Monster Truck was created by AYN Games. They make realistic 3D racing and driving games. Play their other games on Poki: , , and Cyber Cars Punk RacingYou can play Real Simulator: Monster Truck for free on Poki.Real Simulator: Monster Truck is only playable on your computer for now.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Real Simulator Monster Truck. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.