In Dubai Police Parking 2 you are driving the lamborghini police cars of Dubai. Your goal is to park your car at the crime-scene as fast as possible but of course without damaging the car. It would be a shame to damage that lamborghini right?Drive around using the arrow keysDubai Police Parking 2 was created by Brainsoftware. They are well known for their car games and truck games like the Parking Fury 3D series which contains Parking Fury 3D: Night Thief, Parking Fury 3D: Bounty Hunter and the old-school Parking Fury 3D, but also Highway Bike Simulator and 18 Wheeler Cargo Simulator.

Website: poki.com

