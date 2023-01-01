3D Car Simulator is a racing game where you drive modified vehicles at top speed all over the Earth! In 3D Car Simulator, you can steer a rally car, exotic police vehicle, or muscle car. The high-speed four-wheelers look and handle differently from each other. Change the camera angle for scenic views while you cruise! Try the first-person view to feel like you're riding on a high-speed motorbike. Share the game with your friends and play together!3D Car Simulator was created by Faramel Games in October 2016! Play their other games on Poki: 3D Moto Simulator 2, Cars Thief, Cars Thief: Tank Edition, City Rider, Gangster Contract Mafia Wars, Hammer 2: Reloaded, Offroader V5, Slash the Rope and Top Speed 3D

