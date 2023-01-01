Zombie Derby
poki.com
Zombie Derby is a racing game combined with a zombie killing fest, created by Brinemedia. Drive your car to kill the zombies that get on your path. Make sure to use your fuel wisely as you run out of it. When you are standing still you will be an easy pray to the zombies coming your way. Also don't forget to use your nitro-boosts as it can just help you to get over that hill or gap.Accelerate - W/Arrow up Shoot gun - Spacebar Use nitro - LShift Tilt forward/backward - Left/Right arrowZombie Derby was created by Brinemedia, and is the first instalment to the Zombie Derby series, which als contains Zombie Derby 2.
