Restricted Zone is a zombie fighting game where you're left alone to fight off hoards of attacking zombies! Kill them all in order to survive and advance. Looking to take your zombie fighting skills to the next level? Earn cash to purchase new weapons and upgrades in order to protect yourself. Play Restricted Zone on Poki and prove you're the ultimate zombie slayer! Controls: WASD or Arrow keys - Move; Left mouse button - Shoot Right mouse button - Roll About the creator: Restricted Zone is created by Titan Games Studio. They are also the creator of Lab Rush and Cards Keeper.

Website: poki.com

