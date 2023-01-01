War Lands is an action-packed role-playing game with procedurally generated dungeons and enemies. You start as a warrior who can specialize in any skill tree, whether it is sword & shield or magical abilities. You will face hordes of skeletons, wizards, trolls and many more enemies that will drop new items and weapons. Make sure to destroy environmental objects to find valuable loot, as they will help you improve your equipment and spells. Every gameplay will be different when you're playing War Lands. Brace yourself and get ready for this unique fantasy adventure!Move - WASD or Arrow keys Attack - Left Mouse Button Dash - Space Character Menu - C Inventory - B Pause - PWar Lands is created by Titan Games Studio. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

