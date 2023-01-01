Dungeons & Dress-Ups is a unique dress-up game that incorporates elements from fantasy role-playing games. This game will put you into a magical world full of wonder and beauty, and you can be whoever you want to be! Do you want to be a legendary warrior descending from an ancestral line of mercenaries? Do you want to be the mischievous spell-casting princess of a distant kingdom? Do you want to be a pink-haired orc who uses bows and arrows? Or do you just want to be a nameless elf hero with an interesting sense of style for the medieval times? You can be all of them in Dungeons & Dress-Ups! All you need to do is create your hero and use the in-game panel to customize all aspects of your character from skin, hair, facial features, clothes, weapons, and the backdrop! Once you're happy with your creation, tap the button on the left to save it to your device. Go ahead and show us how creative you are - are you ready to choose your own adventure and create the perfect ensemble of heroes for your exciting stories?Click or tap on an item/color to equip or unequip it. Tap on the top-left button to randomize your character. Tap the the button below to save your creation.Dungeons & Dress-ups is developed by ARF Games in 2022. They have a hilariously entertaining fighting game on Poki: BearsusYou can play Dungeons & Dress-ups for free on Poki.Dungeons & Dress-ups is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

