Fairy Dress-Up is a dress-up game where you create a ethereal fairy character and customize every aspect of them. You can create as many characters as you want and share them easily with your friends. There are thousands of combinations available: Choose from a variety of skin colors, wings, hair types, hair colors, eyes, noses, lips, cool outfits, and even gorgeous backdrops and frames - so you can capture the best photo! You can customize the color of every little detail using the color panel. There is also a dice button on the left side - this button will let the game create a random character for you. Play Fairy Dress-Up now to discover all the types of fairies you can create. Don't forget to share your awesome creations with your friends!Click or tap on an item/color to equip or unequip it. Tap on the top-left button to randomize your character. Tap the the button below to save your creation.Fairy Dress-Up is developed by ARF Games. They have other amazing games on Poki: Kawaii Dress-Up, Dungeons & Dress-Ups, Bearsus, and Stick FighterYou can play Fairy Dress-Up for free on Poki.Fairy Dress-Up is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

