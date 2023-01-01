Kawaii Dress-Up is a cute dress-up game where you get to create and customize unlimited amounts of stylish characters. Launch the game and start wearing your favorite clothing. Customize all aspects of your character from skin, hair, facial features, clothes, and more! You also have many colors and patterns to choose from! Once you're happy with your creation, tap the button on the left to save it to your device. Go ahead and show us how creative you can be! Are you ready to be the mose famous fashionista in town?Click or tap on an item/color to equip or unequip it. Tap on the top-left button to randomize your character. Tap the the button below to save your creation.Kawaii Dress-Up is developed by ARF Games. They have other amazing games on Poki: Dungeons & Dress-Ups, Bearsus, and Stick FighterYou can play Kawaii Dress-Up for free on Poki.Kawaii Dress-Up is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

