Whiz through clothing racks to design outfits in Stella's Dress-Up! This girl game features a unique selection system. After choosing a model and hairstyle, the real fun begins. Stop the spinning rack at any time to get a dress, shoes, and jewelry. Spin again to replace any item!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Stella's Dress Up. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.