Tennis Hero is a sports game developed by b10b Games. You're participating in the most exciting tennis event of the century. Choose your character and embark on a journey to win all the medals. Join the competition against the three opponents and try to score as many points as you can. Can you win the gold medal?Tap to time your shots to perfection. Serve by holding and releasing when the power bar is maxed - Avoid overpowering!Tennis Hero was created by b10b, a Canadian game development company that offers free-to-play browser games with arcade-style gameplay at their core. Play their other games Stock Car Hero, Superbike Hero, Skateboard Hero, Athletics Hero, Firefighter Pinball and Rainbow Star Pinball on Poki!

Website: poki.com

