MTB Hero is a sports game where you race your bike through opponents to finish in first place. Choose your hero and compete across three courses in the Mountain Biking Downhill Event. Ride through your opponents at full speed and remember to slow down at turns. Make sure to collect coins and boosts as well, so that you could spend them on more upgrades like speed, momentum, stability, and stamina. Get ready to enjoy this exciting biking game and prepare to win the gold medal!Lean left - A or Left arrow key Lean right - D or Right arrow keyMTB Hero is created by b10b, a Canadian game development company that offers free-to-play browser games with arcade-style gameplay at their core. They have other competitive games on Poki: Athletics Hero, Superbike Hero, Stock Car Hero, Skateboard Hero and Slalom Hero. They also have casual games: Rainbow Star Pinball and Firefighter Pinball.

Website: poki.com

