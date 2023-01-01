Grand Prix Hero is a driving themed sports game created by b10b. Experience the thrill and excitement of Formula One in your living room. From Monaco to Silverstone, you can race at your favorite tracks and master them. Learn to dodge traffic, collect coins and go over speed boosts to achieve a good rank. Use your coins to upgrade your car for the next race and be the best at Grand Prix Hero!Stock Car Hero is created by b10b, a Canadian game development company that offers free-to-play browser games with arcade-style gameplay at their core. Play their exciting games Superbike Hero and Stock Car Hero on Poki for free!

