Princess Prank Wars Makeover is a dress-up game created by Idea Studios. You got pranked with silly face paints! Time to dust off and do the same thing to your friends. Start by cleaning your face off of funny stuff, and then apply makeup to become your gorgeous self again. There are loads of beautiful outfits and makeup colors to choose from. Once you're looking perfect, it's time to help your friends with their pranks!Use your left mouse button to select makeup brushes, outfits or cleaning products.Princess Prank Wars Makeover is created by Idea Studios. Play their other games on Poki: Ellie and Ben: Date Night, Photogram Lovers Surprise, Love Finder Profile, Just Married! Home Deco, Princess Tomboy Street Art and Celebrity BFFs Festival Fun.

Website: poki.com

