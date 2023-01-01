WebCatalogWebCatalog
Princess Prank Wars Makeover

Princess Prank Wars Makeover

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Princess Prank Wars Makeover app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Princess Prank Wars Makeover is a dress-up game created by Idea Studios. You got pranked with silly face paints! Time to dust off and do the same thing to your friends. Start by cleaning your face off of funny stuff, and then apply makeup to become your gorgeous self again. There are loads of beautiful outfits and makeup colors to choose from. Once you're looking perfect, it's time to help your friends with their pranks!Use your left mouse button to select makeup brushes, outfits or cleaning products.Princess Prank Wars Makeover is created by Idea Studios. Play their other games on Poki: Ellie and Ben: Date Night, Photogram Lovers Surprise, Love Finder Profile, Just Married! Home Deco, Princess Tomboy Street Art and Celebrity BFFs Festival Fun.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Princess Prank Wars Makeover. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Ellie and Ben: Date Night

Ellie and Ben: Date Night

poki.com

Superhero Look Alike Contest

Superhero Look Alike Contest

poki.com

Princesses Emergency Room

Princesses Emergency Room

poki.com

Ellie’s Surprise Birthday Party

Ellie’s Surprise Birthday Party

poki.com

Celebrity BFFs Festival Fun

Celebrity BFFs Festival Fun

poki.com

Princess Tomboy Street Art

Princess Tomboy Street Art

poki.com

From Princess to Influencer

From Princess to Influencer

poki.com

Miruna’s Adventure: Filter Mania

Miruna’s Adventure: Filter Mania

poki.com

Photogram Lovers Surprise

Photogram Lovers Surprise

poki.com

Eliza Mall Mania

Eliza Mall Mania

poki.com

Love Finder Profile

Love Finder Profile

poki.com

Twins Adventures: Attic Surprise

Twins Adventures: Attic Surprise

poki.com