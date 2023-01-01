Princess Tomboy Street Art is a 2D dress-up game created by Idea Studios. You are in charge of helping your crew of princesses become their most glamorous selves while representing the underground soul of their neighborhood. From printed t-shirts to baggy track pants with quotations, you are completely free to explore what it means to be young and hip. Go ahead and sit with us: We’re the cool squad!How to play:Use your left mouse button to select hairstyles and pieces of clothing.About the creator:Princess Tomboy Street Art is created by Idea Studios. Play their other games on Poki: Photogram Lovers Surprise, Love Finder Profile, Just Married! Home Deco, From Princess to Influencer and Celebrity BFFs Festival Fun.

