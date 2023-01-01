Twins Adventures: Attic Surprise is a puzzle game created by Idea Studios. Discover all the treasures that the twins' old attic hides. Help them solve riddles, puzzles, and decorate some of their most precious memories. Will you join this attic surprise?Use your mouse cursor to select, drag, and move objects around.Twin Adventures: Attic Surprise is created by Idea Studios. Play some other of their games such as Just Married! Home Deco or ollie-goes-to-school on Poki!

Website: poki.com

