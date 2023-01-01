From Princess to Influencer
poki.com
From Princess to Influencer is a dress-up game created by Idea Studios. Join this princess on her journey to the future, and help her find the coolest and most modern outfits! Choose with her a beautiful hairstyle, makeup, dresses and accessories. Will this princess get to be in the latest fashion?Use your mouse cursor to select, drag and move objects around.From Princess to influencer is created by Idea Studio. Play some other of their games such as Just Married! Home Deco or ollie-goes-to-school on Poki!
