Eliza Mall Mania
poki.com
Eliza Mall Mania is a dress up game created by Idea Studios. Assist Eliza in choosing her outfits for the Mall Mania project. Explore every level of the mall and pick the best combinations of tops, bottoms, shoes, accessories and hairstyles on each floor. Can you help Eliza become the prettiest fashionista in town?Use your left mouse button to select hairstyles and pieces of clothing.Eliza Mall Mania is created by Idea Studios. They have lovely games on Poki such as Your Love Calculator, Photogram Lovers Surprise and Just Married! Home Deco!
