Your Love Calculator
poki.com
Your Love Calculator is a casual love tester game created by Idea Studios. Enter your name and the name of your crush to see if they are the right match for you. According to the results, create your own avatar and dress up properly for the event you will attend. Either meet new love interests to forget your incompatible crush, or score high and get married. And if no one is the right one for you, you can still enjoy a lovely night out with your friends. Go ahead and try it, the love of your life is waiting!Use your mouse cursor to select, drag and move objects around.Your Love Calculator is created by Idea Studios. Poki has other similar games by them: Photogram Lovers Surprise and Just Married! Home Deco!
