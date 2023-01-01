WebCatalogWebCatalog
Ellie and Ben: Date Night is a casual dress up game created by Idea Studios. Help Ellie and Ben get ready for the biggest night of their lives by picking the best combinations of outfits, accessories, and hairstyles. Both Ellie and Ben are super excited about their date. Can you help them look their best and have an amazing time together?Use your left mouse button to select hairstyles and pieces of clothing.Eliza Mall Mania is created by Idea Studios. Play their other games on Poki: Photogram Lovers Surprise, Love Finder Profile, Just Married! Home Deco, Princess Tomboy Street Art and Celebrity BFFs Festival Fun.

