Just Married! Home Deco is a design / dress-up game where you decorate a newlywed couple's house. Use various types and colors of wall paintings, furniture items, appliances and accessories to turn their boring, empty place into their dream house. Go through the living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and home office and demonstrate your interior design skills to make them unrecognizable. This young couple specifically wanted you to be their interior designer, pay attention to details and don't let them down.Use your mouse cursor to select pieces of clothing and furniture.Just Married! Home Deco is created by Idea Studios. Play their other game bff-back-to-school on Poki!

