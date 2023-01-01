Kitty Cats is an animal game where you play with cute cats. Kitty Cats need your love! Play, pet, and dress them up! Pick your favorite cat. Feed it, dress it up, or just play with toys like a ball of wool, a mouse or every cat's favorite: the cardboard box!FEATURES • Fun, cute, cuddly and surprising! • Learn things that cats need. • 5 toys to play with! • Lots of different outfits, hats and collars! • 6 Different cats to choose from. • Kitten treats to reward your cat. • Kitchen, Living room and dressing room environments! • Take a nice snapshot.Mouse cursor to perform actionsKitty Cats is created by XFormGames.

