After the mother cell becomes infected, the local cells come together to destroy all the infected cells! Nano War is a strategy game where to win, you have to capture all the infected cells and turn them blue! Capture the neutral cells first to build your strength before attacking the infected cells to win! Can you remove all the bad cells from the body to bring balance back?Move the mouse cursor and drag a line from one cell to another to send cellsNano War is created by Okashi Games. Check out their other game on Poki: MicroWars ! You can play Nano War for free on PokiNano War can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets

Website: poki.com

