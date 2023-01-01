SPECTRUM is a puzzle platform game where you play as a white square which can be split into different colors by going through colored portals. You can split up into red, green or blue (RGB) and then you can split those colors into cyan, magenta and yellow! The aim of the game is to collect all the colored squares in each level by correctly splitting yourself into the right color. You do this by going through the colored portals which will remove a colour from the square, you then just need to grab the goal and you're good! Let's see how good your color theory is...SPECTRUM was a winner in the GDevelop Game Jam #3 with the theme of "Separation" and was made in around 9 days!SPECTRUM is created by Calastrovsk. This is their first game on Poki!You can play SPECTRUM for free on Poki.SPECTRUM can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

