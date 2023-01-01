1010 Color Match is a thinking game where you must connect 3 or more squares of one color to remove them. You are given different shapes made up of squares with different colors and your goal is to add them to the board and clear off other blocks! Get combos to get bonus points and see how far you can go before covering up the whole area with blocks!1010 Color Match is created by PotatoJam. Play their other games on Poki: Onet Master, Onet Paradise, Bring me Cakes, Monster Duo, Numbers and Solitaire Klondike 2.0! You can play 1010 Color Match for free on Poki.1010 Color Match can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

