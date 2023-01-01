Traffic Jam is a deceptively simple car game that will test your timing! Created by KasSanity, in this game your goal is to cause as many traffic accidents as possible. With the easy one-touch control of the spacebar, you'll launch car after car into traffic. Keep hitting one after the other to move on to the next level. It's the ultimate game of traffic destruction! Controls: Spacebar - Drive About the creator: Traffic Jam is created by KasSanity, based in Canada. They are also the creator of Color Car, Color Crash, Spin Escape, Dashy Square, and more!

Website: poki.com

