Traffic Rush! is a skill game developed by No Power-up Studios. The streets of a giant metropolis is in your hands: Control a monochromatic chain of vehicles and navigate them around the city to reach their desired destinations. You can pass an intersection with one mouse click or tap, but you must be careful with your timing. Clicking too early or too late will most certainly result in an accident. Can you finish Traffic Rush! without a single car crash?Send car - Left mouse buttonTraffic Rush! was created by NoPowerup. Play their other games on Poki: Horse Shoeing, Idle Digging Tycoon and ShootZ

Website: poki.com

