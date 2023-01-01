FlowZ is a 3D liquid simulation game where you manage the flow of colorful fluid substance by arranging the direction of pipes. Our characters Green and Blue are thirsty, and you can only help them by giving them access to nutritious juice they crave. Simply tap or click on a pipe to rotate it. Then rotate all the following pieces so that the flow reaches the appropriate character. Blue only wants the blue water while green only accepts the green. The puzzles and contraptions will get more difficult as you progress in the game, so make sure each character gets the right color. If you're stuck, you can use a hint to show you the solution! If you don't want to go with the flow, you can control it in FlowZ!Tap or click on a pipe to rotate it. Then rotate all the following pieces so that the flow reaches the appropriate character. Blue only wants the blue water while green only accepts the green.FlowZ is created by NoPowerup, a game development company based in Vietnam. Play their other fun idle management and clicker games on Poki: Idle Gang, Survival Builder, Idle Tree City, Idle Digging Tycoon, Idle Lumber Inc, Idle Light City, Idle Success, Horse Shoeing, Merge Battle, ShootZ and Traffic Rush!You can play FlowZ for free on Poki.FlowZ is only playable on your computer for now.

Website: poki.com

