Idle Lumber Inc. is a management simulation game created by NoPowerup. In this game, you can build your own lumber empire and become a lumber tycoon! Start small by running a sawmill and hiring some workers. You can expand your factory by upgrading your tools, employees, and managers. Harvest trees sustainably by hiring tree planters, purchase more lands to grow forests. Train your lumberjacks to become skilled workers so they can harvest logs even more efficiently. Run marketing campaigns to attract new clients, process orders efficiently to earn the most profits. There are many things you can do in Idle Lumber Inc. to build the biggest lumber empire. Go ahead and jump into the number one lumber tycoon game!Tap or left-mouse click on a piece of land, object or worker to interact with it.Idle Lumber Inc. is created by NoPowerup. Play their other addictive games on Poki: Idle Digging Tycoon, Horse Shoeing, Merge Battle, ShootZ and Traffic Rush!

