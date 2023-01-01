Horse Shoeing is a simulation game developed by No Power-up. You're the owner of a stable in this game, and it's your job to make your equine companions feel good and active. Horse Shoeing gamifies barn life by featuring a vast amount of mini-games where you clean and shoe your horses' hoofs, brush their hair, take them on rides, play with them, and much more!Hold down your left mouse button or your finger in accordance with the on-screen instructions to complete mini games.Horse Shoeing is created by created by NoPowerup. Play their other games on Poki: Traffic Rush!, Idle Digging Tycoon and ShootZ

Website: poki.com

