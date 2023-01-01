Traffic Escape! is a logic puzzle game where you play as a traffic controller. The roads are completely blocked and it's up to you to get traffic flowing again. Each car has an arrow on it, telling you where that car wants to go. Select the cars in the right order and solve the traffic jam! There's tons of levels to play, including some extra difficult boss levels. There's also Level Race, in which you compete with 4 others to complete levels as fast as possible. Win the race and an epic prize will be yours! Can you solve the traffic jams and become a hero of the highway?

Website: poki.com

