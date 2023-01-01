Stickman Hook is a skill game where you play as a swinging stickman through hundreds of challenging levels. This fun, colorful stickman game offers over 100 challenging levels. Unlock unique characters along the way to switch things up while you swing. Pay attention to the angle and direction of your swing to make it to the finish line! Can you control your swing?Many other Stickman Games have been created due to the genre's popularity. E.g. Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle and Stickman Army: Team Battle.There are 100 levels to play in Stickman Hook online.Stickman Hook is created by Madbox, a game development company based in France. Play their other games on Poki: Idle Ants and Parkour Race

Website: poki.com

